The escalating trade fight points to ominous times ahead as Australia's biggest export target seeks payback.

A wine expo in Yinchuan, China (Image: EPA/ Alex Plavevski)

In the escalating falling-out between the two countries, China's catastrophic tariffs on Australian wine exports is a ruinous impost on the $1.2 billion fast-growth market.

But the symbolic destruction of an Australian export trade is not without risk to China.

While it can happily survive without our coal, barley, lobsters and wine, it flies in the face of its "dual circulation" strategy. Chinese leaders claim to want a "wider, broader and deeper" economic opening to the world and do not want to decouple to pursue pure self-sufficiency.