The Brereton report is a good start, but the Australian government needs to go a lot further to make amends, Afghan-Australians say.

(Image: AAP/Australian Department of Defence)

Elite Australian soldiers killed 39 people in Afghanistan, the Brereton report found. While the findings astonished many Australians, they were no surprise to members of the Australian Afghan community, who say civilians have been treated poorly for decades.

While the report is a good place to start, Afghan-Australians say that much more needs to be done to reconcile with our war crimes, ranging from accountability to compensation, to better support for those affected by the ongoing war.

Humanitarian response is the way to make amends

Dr Nouria Salehi is a retired nuclear physicist and biophysicist who studied in Kabul before immigrating to Australia. She now leads the Afghan Australian Development Organisation charity and, pre-COVID-19, travelled to Afghanistan several times a year.