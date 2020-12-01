To find last night's movie, Nine had to go way, way back to 1981, when Kerry Packer ruled the network and Tracy Grimshaw had just started out.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (Image: Supplied)

In 1981, Kerry Packer was running the Nine Network. Ray Martin was a big wheel at Nine, Tracy Grimshaw joined the GTV 9 newsroom in Melbourne that year and Sunday started as well. Malcolm Fraser was PM, Carlton won the then VFL Grand Final and Parramatta won their first every rugby league premiership.

And Raiders of the Lost Ark -- which Nine showed last night -- premiered. It starred up and comer Harrison Ford.

Now, 39 years later, it's Jurassic TV. Nine just doesn't care.