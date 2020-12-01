In 1981, Kerry Packer was running the Nine Network. Ray Martin was a big wheel at Nine, Tracy Grimshaw joined the GTV 9 newsroom in Melbourne that year and Sunday started as well. Malcolm Fraser was PM, Carlton won the then VFL Grand Final and Parramatta won their first every rugby league premiership.
And Raiders of the Lost Ark -- which Nine showed last night -- premiered. It starred up and comer Harrison Ford.
Now, 39 years later, it's Jurassic TV. Nine just doesn't care.
