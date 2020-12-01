Who says campaign journalism doesn't work any more? Catch up with the latest tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

Peta Credlin (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

World's shortest campaign So now we know. After years of simply ignoring the reporting of scandal after scandal, of failure after failure, we've finally found journalism that will make this government act.

One front page, a scattering of shock jock segments, and one utterly gabbled word jumble sale from Peta Credlin. That's all it took to shift Scott Morrison away from stripping medals from special forces troops.

Compare this with years of coverage of robodebt, the sharing of forged documents to discredit an enemy, the prosecution of whistleblowers (hell, take your pick), all of which simply came and went.