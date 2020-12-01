With the rapidly deteriorating relationship between the Chinese and Australian governments, can we be sure this will go well?

(Image: AAP/Darren England)

Qantas is getting rid of its remaining 2000 ground staff at Australian airports, handing responsibility for these services to operators including the huge Swiss company, Swissport.

Should we be worried by the fact that Swissport is owned by HNA, a formerly aggressive private Chinese company now controlled by state-owned banks and governments after it ran out of money and started selling assets?

One of the assets HNA couldn’t sell was a 19.9% stake in Virgin Australia, which collapsed earlier this year, wiping out HNA’s shareholding and those of other carriers such as Singapore Airlines.