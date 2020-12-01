Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week: the travails of neo-Nazis, unsound money, my Roomba can't get online, and America's losing war on poo in salads.

(Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SHOT IN EUROPE

When it comes to regulating big tech, follow the Europeans’ lead and go after data. Europe wants to partner with a Biden administration to target Chinese tech dominance. Suzanne Moore leaves The Guardian as the paper descends into a frenzy of wokeness.

Meanwhile the UK Tories no longer stand for sound money — so what does that mean for being a Tory, and for what the Tories did to Britain after the financial crisis?

DREAM HANGOVER

Far-right wingers have fled to social media site Parler where they can enjoy the freedom Twitter and Facebook will no longer give them, they say. But even neo-Nazis want, and need, to censor things. Andy Fleming AKA Slackbastard looks at the fragmentation of the far right in Australia in the wake of the jailing of right-wing terrorist Phillip Galea.