We ask the experts: what should Australia do next in its expensive fight with China?

A ship loads cargo in east China's Jiangsu Province (Image: Sipa USA/Costfoto/Wang Chun)

Australia and China’s relationship is deteriorating rapidly.

And it’s a costly fight: economists argue that an all-out trade war with China would cost Australia 6% of our GDP.

So what do we do next? Looking for answers, we spoke to three experts and while they differ on what the Australian government's next steps should be, they all agree the ball is in China’s court.