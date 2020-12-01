Australia and China’s relationship is deteriorating rapidly.
And it’s a costly fight: economists argue that an all-out trade war with China would cost Australia 6% of our GDP.
So what do we do next? Looking for answers, we spoke to three experts and while they differ on what the Australian government's next steps should be, they all agree the ball is in China’s court.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.