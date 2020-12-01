Less than two weeks after the release of the shocking Brereton report, the political resolve to confront one of the country’s most shameful chapters has already started to shift.

Minister for Defence Linda Reynolds (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Less than two weeks after the release of the shocking Brereton report that revealed allegations of war crimes by Australian soldiers in Afghanistan, the political resolve to confront one of the country’s most shameful chapters has already started to shift.

Despite the defence force (ADF) initially backing the report in full, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Linda Reynolds have now intervened in a key recommendation to strip all 3000 Special Air Service (SAS) soldiers who served in that war of their medals.

The intervention follows a rigorous campaign led by a vocal group of SAS veterans as well as Senator Jackie Lambie.