For decades, and in the face of evidence, Australian policymakers have told themselves they could compartmentalise when it came to Australia’s relationship with China: the grisly, brutal nature of the Communist Party’s tyranny could be put to one side as a “difference of values”, as something to be overlooked in the focus on its extraordinary success in lifting hundreds of millions out of poverty, while we got on with the business of making as much money as possible from the huge Chinese market.
In time, this created a Sinophile lobby in Australia — successful, well-connected business people for whom making money from China was the only goal, and everything else, certainly human rights, but eventually, Australia’s sovereignty and security itself, should be subordinated to that.
But murder, as they say, will out. The horrific nature of the regime would eventually be put on such vivid display as to make the compartmentalisation no longer possible.
It happened to Bob Hawke, who in a few years went from boasting of a “very special relationship” between China and Australia to tearfully condemning the mass slaughter in Tiananmen Square.
Now it’s happened to the Coalition — mugged by the reality that China is a hostile, brutal major power that believes it can act with impunity — and probably can.
It’s hard to overstate Tony Abbott’s slavish embrace of China when prime minister — and the support he got from News Corp at the time. The rhetoric around Abbott’s trade agreement with China, as Crikey showed yesterday, was ridiculously overheated.
Things hadn’t changed since Tiananmen — the Chinese Communist Party had just become more effective at enforcing its will, creating a state surveillance system far beyond Orwell’s most dystopic dreams. Its suppression of Tibetans continued apace. Its genocidal oppression of Uyghurs — in the name of counter-terrorism — has been known about for over a decade, and has only escalated in recent years.
None of that shifted the needle for Australian policymakers, who could see only the commercial opportunities of the Chinese market.
The same brutal awakening is now the lot of the current generation of politicians and senior bureaucrats. You can’t compartmentalise with a monster. Once again, its brutal oppression has been on display in Hong Kong, even if there aren’t tanks and piles of student corpses (yet). And the brutality has been directed toward Australia. Just a little, mind — a nasty tweet, some trade sanctions, more of the usual overblown rhetoric from the permanently febrile state press.
There are still many who hope for a “reset” with China, including Scott Morrison. A “reset” means going back to a world where we could pretend to overlook the grotesque brutality of Beijing and Beijing pretended Australia was anything more than an irritant in a region it expects to dominate — and everyone could make a lot of money. But it won’t change the reality of what the Chinese Communist Party really is.
This is a good piece. Succinct. Captures the essence of the situation.
Most important is that Scott Morrison will cave to the Chinese in the interests of his corporate sponsors if given the chance.
Oh please! Let’s hear more about human rights from Australia. We are, after all, a paragon – at least in our own imagination. We certainly are in a position to offer the Chinese a few pointers on the subject of genocide given our historical expertise in the practice.
Whataboutery.
No the actual term is hypocrisy
Maybe. But it’s quite an old theme. Matthew 7:
1 Judge not, that ye be not judged.
2 For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again.
3 And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother’s eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye?
4 Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me pull out the mote out of thine eye; and, behold, a beam is in thine own eye?
5 Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.
Crikey, long winded buggers aren’t they!
This was literally Trump’s line on Russia, who notably you were at pains to defend yesterday.
You’ve lost me there. Who? Trump or Russia?
Kudos, again, Griselda.
On the matter of local abuses, you may be interested to know Ol’ Margaret Throsby is involved in one particular fray. To quote her, from yesterday;
“How long does Aust govt intend to keep Nades, Priya and the girls in prison? What is the intention? They committed no crime. What can we do to get them released? The mental damage to all 4 is unimaginable, and shames us all. The evil you walk past is the evil you accept.”
How long have they been on Xmas Island? 15 months? First detained in ’18?
Too true GL.
Have we really progressed from the Tassie “squatocracy” shooting indigenous Australians as part of a Saturday night’s entertainment, disenfranchisement of indigenous Australians (up until 1962) the repatriation of Kanakas as part of the white Australia policy (in place until 1973)?
More recently Erica Betz’s, uncensored and obscene Gestapo like interrogation of Australian – Chinese citizens in a parliamentary hearing and 39 war crimes ( we know of) in central Asia, indicates there are enduring elements of racism in Australian govt policies and their implementation.
Pathetic
The One Hundred Years of Humiliation is over. The Middle Kingdom is back – and this time no more Mr Nice Guy. It’s their time to pick and choose. Deal with it – that’s why diplomacy was invented.
‘The One Hundred Years of Humiliation,’ trademark CCP. Chinese kiddies have never heard of the Tiananmen massacre but the humiliation of the Opium Wars still burns in their gut.
And, Australian kiddies hear bugger all about the slow motion murder of Julian Assange, by his own government, in cahoots with their 2 colonial masters.
Have you ever ever been in a classroom in either the PRC, HK, or T.wan Jack. Given your remark, I doubt it. Most students (age 11 – 17) would say that those who offended were disloyal and arrogant. There is some variation of opinion but not a lot.
As for 1937 one will find either an interview, doco or a film on most channels throughout the day and night.
You are correct, I have never been in a PRC, HK or Taiwanese classroom. Are PRC students taught about Tiananmen? Do HK and Taiwanese kids think tanks against students in Tiananmen were justified?
Answers your questions : 1 yes. 2: yes – supplemented with an explanation..
At about page 160 of vol. 1 of “Governance of China” disloyalty to the State renders one a ‘non-person’ (translated badly). As I conveyed above, a teenager has, in general, very little (if any) sympathy for those involved in 1989. Their deaths were justified by their disloyalty.
There is an adage to the effect ‘in order to teach the monkey one may have to kill the chicken’. Every child from the age of eight or nine is familiar with this expression.
As an aside, what annoys Asians, with regard to Westerners, is that the Westerners will make a point of NOT minding their own business. No Westerner was either injured or killed in 1989.
The only bits of history that Chinese students are a bit thin about are The Boxer Rebellion and the interval from 1951-8 (Korean War and Mao induced famines for arms from Russia in exchange for grain) and 1967-70 (Cultural Revolution stuff). Otherwise, it is a very fact-based education.
Wading through your opaque and disjointed prose, I discovered that second last sentence was typical Bernard Keane, and typical Crikey. Logic? What logic?
What I think you meant to say was “Beijing pretended Australia was nothing more than an irritant…”
If you’re going to construct complex sentences, you need to understand grammar to make your meaning clear. Maybe you should stick to simpler sentences Bernard? The ones you write seem to always cause you grief.
Wow that was worth the space, thanks for adding value to this subject, I will never get that time back.
Not as much time as I’ve spent trying to work out what is being said!
Well you could cut down on the mercury for a start.
That’s the nature of time.
No, “anything” was the correct and intended word. Bernard is saying that China knows the reality that we are nothing more than an irritant in a region it expects to dominate, as opposed to a reset which means going back to a world where they pretended we were anything more than an irritant.
Hmmm, I just automatically swapped in the word “nothing” and it made perfect sense.
Which then means the whole article makes perfect sense, as I have come to expect from Bernard Keane.
Presumably “What logic?” is you suggesting that the article is in fact quite illogical.
You did not explain exactly what is illogical, so can you back that up please?
In early 1989 I was lucky enough to spend some time in Tiananmen Square mingling and chatting with students who were gathering there. None of them really knew what to expect but all were hoping for more openness and democratic participation in the country that they all loved. I couldn’t help but be captivated by the courage, hope for the future, and solidarity they displayed. All countries have dark episodes in their past but this certainly was a turning point and I have often wondered what a wonderful country a free, democratic China could have become if those students had got just some of what they were hoping for..