The media's reporting on the SAS war crimes scandal has been tremendous. But coverage of the military hasn't always been so clear-eyed.

(Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt)

Australia’s media is -- rightly -- getting plenty of accolades over breaking open the story about war crimes by elements in Australia’s special forces in Afghanistan. It’s an example of journalism that delivered on its promise: deep reporting that empowered courageous whistleblowers and gave voices to the victims in Afghan villages. It refused to pull punches, sticking at it over years despite continued state harassment.

It would not have happened without an institution like the ABC, that trained and employed the journalists behind the story, gave them the space, the resources and the time, and defended them and their work.

Now, the official inquiry has rendered it safe for all media to follow up in depth and the reporting has become that rare thing: a deeply Australian story that genuinely shocks the world.