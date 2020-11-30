The Women's Big Bash League final and the one day series rated well, considering Seven dropped the rights to the short-form games.

Sydney Thunder players celebrate after winning the WBBL final on Saturday (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

Did any notice the great warm, damp blanket of boredom settle over Australian free to air and pay TV screens at 2am on Sunday, as the official ratings season ended?

The great blanket has in fact been with us for months on most Friday and Saturday nights as Nine, Ten and Seven program for the lowest transmission costs possible and try to dazzle us with sport.

It went Seven, Nine, the ABC then Ten last night in the battle that no one professes to be interested in, but watches as closely as in normal ratings. Beat the Chasers on Seven, 1.03 million. Established as a modest hit.