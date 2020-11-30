Any angle for an attack on industry super, Barilaro is back, and a notable absence from the emissions debate.

Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Old Daily It's no surprise that News Corp routinely amplifies Liberal Party attacks on The New Daily. It's a faintly progressive media outlet that can provide content for free, thanks in part to the support of industry super funds.

Now, an item in The Australian's Media Diary shows the publication has hit the hat-trick of right-wing irritants: Senator Andrew Bragg has attacked TND for giving money to the ABC.

Of course the underlying point of an attack aimed at the TND is that it represents some kind of profligacy with members' money. But what always seems to get lost in Bragg's attacks is that these funds consistently outperform retail funds and are an example of the industrial cooperation conservatives are always calling for. By law, they are controlled 50:50 by unions and big employer groups.