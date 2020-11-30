Pardons were conceived as a kind of safety valve, but how safe are they in the hands of someone like Trump?

President Donald Trump falsely claiming victory on election night 2020 (Image: AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Setting out on the most bizarre victory lap in history, Donald Trump has issued the first of an anticipated avalanche of presidential pardons.

Trump pardoned Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Flynn is likely to be joined by other Trump associates convicted of crimes connected to the administration. Roger Stone has already been pardoned: he was doing time for witness tampering and obstruction during the Mueller investigation of Trump’s campaign.