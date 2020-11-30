If you believe the media, China's attacks on Australian exports are a major crisis threatening to wreak havoc on companies and jobs.
Outlets like the Financial Review are regularly running op-eds urging Australia to cave in to China's bullying in the name of restoring good trade relations. There was great consternation when shares in Treasury Wine Estates fell 11.25% on Friday before a trading halt, in response to China's punitive tariffs on Australian wines under the guise of anti-dumping.
But don't forget: Treasury shares fell in late January, down from $17.30 on January 24 to $12.35 on January 29. This was not caused by Chinese tariffs, but by a profit warning because of weak sales in the US (the earlier than expected retirement of CEO Michael Clarke also added to the selling pressure).
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.