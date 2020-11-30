This past weekend brought back painful memories of last year’s black summer.

(Image: AAP/Kelly Barnes)

Here we go again. A record-breaking heatwave has left eastern Australia sweltering, Sydney had its hottest November night on record and we saw a smattering of fires across NSW and Queensland. This past weekend has brought back painful memories of last year’s black summer.

It was the first big heatwave of the summer, and the first time since last season’s devastation that widespread high fire danger returned to much of the country. The heatwave also comes just weeks after a royal commission into the bushfires released its final report. With 80 recommendations, it’s given the federal government plenty of pointers about how future bushfires catastrophes could be managed and mitigated.

So, how well are they doing so far?