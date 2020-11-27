In a government addicted to secrecy, federal MP and former Special Air Service (SAS) officer Andrew Hastie has this week emerged as an unlikely advocate for transparency.
Reflecting on what went wrong in Afghanistan, where SAS soldiers allegedly murdered innocent civilians by the dozen, Hastie concluded that sanitised media reporting, guided by "legions of public affairs officers", were a big part of the problem.
But will Hastie's road to Damascus conversion cut any ice?
