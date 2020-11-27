Getting food delivered is not evil. But profiting by squeezing the life out of workers and bricks and mortar restaurants — that's different.

(Image: Adobe)

Our society's obsession with convenience, with everything on demand, is killing people. On Monday a food delivery rider was hit by a truck in Sydney and died at the scene. He was the fifth rider to die in the past three months.

Death appears to be the inevitable endgame for an industry built on exploiting various people. Companies such as Uber Eats's core innovation is to class their workers as "contractors" depriving them of minimum wages and a suite of other labour protections. The riders are often new migrants who are poorly trained and receive limited safety advice.

Meanwhile the delivery apps' business models are squeezing the life out of traditional brick and mortar restaurants, strong-arming them into unfair contracts, taking a fat cut and eviscerating bottom lines.