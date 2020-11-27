For the past four years we have been led to believe that everyone who votes Trump has fully embraced the MAGA cult. The evidence suggests otherwise.

(Image: EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo)

In the wake of this year’s presidential election, amid the celebration and relief from those who backed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, there is much handwringing that more than 73 million people voted for Donald Trump.

“How could they do this?” “Who are these people?” After four years of non-stop lies, insults, attacks, nepotism, self-dealing, corruption, incompetence, and negligence, how could anyone — let alone so many — vote for him?

The knee-jerk explanation has included judges, taxes and the economy. Law and order, freedom, and religious liberty. Socialism. He doesn’t bow to political correctness. He tells it like it is. Faced with this narrative, the experts resort to both-sidesism and declare that America is a hopelessly divided nation, beset by partisanship.