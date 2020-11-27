A group of six claimant groups across Perth and south-west Western Australia have been granted a historic land rights settlement. Experts say it's Australia’s first treaty with Indigenous people.
The settlement covers 200,000 square kilometres and formalises six land-use agreements which recognise Noongar people as traditional owners of the land. It’s worth an estimated $1.3 billion and covers nearly 30,000 Noongar people.
University of NSW constitutional lawyer and native title expert George Williams told Crikey the settlement was historic.
