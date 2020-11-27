This week marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women — a domain in which Australia still has a long way to go.

(Image: Adobe)

The following story discusses sexual assault and domestic violence

This week marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women — a domain in which Australia still has a long way to go, as the above graph shows.

Recorded assaults against women are rising. The scourge of domestic assaults hits all age levels but is most acute for women aged 20-34. Intimate partners are the most common perpetrators of assaults.

In the case of sexual assault, however, victims are most commonly aged 10-19, and the most common perpetrators are other family members including parents.

Everybody deserves to feel safe at home, and it’s clear this is an area in which more policy action is desperately needed.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au.

