The perturbations of a global pandemic hint at how we might approach the future.

(Image: Adobe)

One of the most fascinating aspects of the pandemic is the unexpected side effects. Not all of them are bad.

The perturbations let us glimpse the possibilities of a new way of living and hint at how we might approach the future. The pertinent example in many people's lives is the potential to work from home.

But the example I'd like to draw attention to is the crushing victory we've won over flu and pneumonia deaths in 2020. For years we've accepted hundreds of deaths each week in winter -- a burden far higher than the road toll we expend so much effort to suppress.