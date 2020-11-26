The ABC was the most entertaining network on a Wednesday night again, with Hard Quiz the most-watched non-news program.

(Image: ABC)

Viewers of Ten, Nine and Seven snored as the ABC entertained the masses, again on a Wednesday.

From 7.30pm onwards the ABC led the night in prime time with 7.30 (892,000), Hard Quiz, 950,000 (the most watched non-news program) and Gruen, 920,000. Reputation Rehab at 9pm, 513,000.

Seven won because of the now-usual large margin over Nine in the 6pm news slot and a solid showing by Home and Away (903,000).