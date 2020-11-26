To the living we owe respect, but to the dead we owe only the truth.
Voltaire
Damien Murphy's obituary for veteran journalist Alan Ramsey, famous for his weekly newspaper column -- a must-read for many years -- and his fearsome temper, is strikingly raw in places, especially given it ran in The Sydney Morning Herald, the paper that employed him for such a long time:
