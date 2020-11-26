Gladys Berejiklian appears to think the rules don't apply to her. What if NSW voters took the same approach?

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has exhibited an emerging pattern of behaviour based on an apparent assumption that she's above the rules that everyone else has to comply with.

She refused to declare the interests of disgraced political grifter Daryl Maguire, despite her "close personal relationship" with him, hoping to marry him and him, allegedly, having a key to her house. She certainly declined to act on his constant stream of half-assed moneymaking schemes despite them centring on his peddling of influence and even using her name.

She broke the rules around the quarter-billion-dollar Stronger Communities Fund, which she had no authority to allocate, but did so anyway to pork-barrel Coalition electorates. Her office refused to comply with rules around preserving documents that would shed light on that grubby exercise -- albeit unsuccessfully, as it turns out.