Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has at long last been freed from an Iranian jail in a prisoner swap, after 804 days of detention.
She was arrested in September 2018 in Tehran, where she was attending a conference, on suspicion of espionage.
But Moore-Gilbert's release does not mark the end of her ordeal. She’s expected to return home to Melbourne soon, where she will face a deluge of media attention and a long journey to recovery.
