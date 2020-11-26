Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been released from prison in Iran. But it's not the end of her ordeal.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert appears in Iranian state media footage (Image: Supplied)

Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has at long last been freed from an Iranian jail in a prisoner swap, after 804 days of detention.

She was arrested in September 2018 in Tehran, where she was attending a conference, on suspicion of espionage.

But Moore-Gilbert's release does not mark the end of her ordeal. She’s expected to return home to Melbourne soon, where she will face a deluge of media attention and a long journey to recovery.