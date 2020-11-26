The ABC will spread its flagship programming over the week in 2021, including moving Q+A to the current deadzone of Thursday nights.

Q+A host Hamish McDonald (Image: ABC)

The ABC has once again shown up the commercial free-to-air TV networks with its 2021 line-up and schedule changes.

Instead of concentrating on Sunday to Tuesday, as Nine and Seven are now doing (with Ten focusing to a lesser extent on Wednesdays and occasionally Thursdays), the ABC is looking to spread its meagre resources across as much of the viewing week as possible.

Nine and Seven focus on maximising audiences and revenues on the high tune in nights of Sunday through Tuesday for their mostly "reality" based programming.