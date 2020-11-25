Kirkup, up and away in WA. What's that old fox Rupert planning? Plus more tips and murmurs from the Crikey bunker.

West Australian Liberal Party leader Zak Kirkup. (Photo: Richard Wainwright, AAP)

Moving Kirkup in the world After a brief -- and briefly acrimonious -- internal process the Western Australian Liberals have a new leader. Zak Kirkup got his start in former premier Colin Barnett's office. (Incidentally, a tipster tells us Barnett had been seen around parliament quite a bit in the past couple of weeks.)

Kirkup, as befitting a man who has made party leader at the age of 33, had previously pulled probably the most powerful "young Lib" move in history, having cards made up that described himself as "future prime minister" and giving one to John Howard in 2004.

It will be worth keeping an eye on The West Australian's coverage -- Kirkup is in a relationship with Jenna Clarke, the assistant editor of the state's only paper. Its first front page on Kirkup as opposition leader is certainly... a choice: