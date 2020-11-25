Seven won the night, but its SAS Australia finale only added 1000 more viewers than Monday night's program.

SAS Australia (Image: Supplied)

Seven’s night last night, thanks to the lead from the 6pm news.

Seven’s SAS Australia had its finale and added just 1000 extra viewers from Monday night -- 1.036 million against 1.035 million. It was the most-watched news program on the night as it was on Monday night because there was no opposition.

Seven first, Nine second, and then the ABC and Ten tied in total people. In the main channels, Seven, Nine, the ABC and Ten. That result that will be a regular occurrence until next February.