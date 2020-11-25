The 'proof' of no US involvement in the Dismissal offered in a new Palace Letters book is a sham and Australians are still in the dark.

(Image: National Archives of Australia)

Because there was an actual American coup taking place last week your correspondent had no chance to pitch in on the little brouhaha over the American coup here in 1975 (joking! Kinda).

Now that Venezuela's voting machine hack to steal the vote in Atlanta has been exposed, it's time to turn the guns round.

Last week's stoush on the 45th anniversary of the Whitlam dismissal was all about the Palace Letters between then governor-general Sir John Kerr and the Queen's functionaries, with duelling books by Professor Jenny Hocking (The Palace Letters) and Paul Kelly and Troy ("the Boy") Bramston's The Truth of the Palace Letters.