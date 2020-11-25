When US President-elect Joe Biden formally unveiled his national security team this morning, sighs of relief could be heard around the world.
A stage featuring half a dozen experienced competent officials should hardly be seen as anything unusual but after the past four years it is being hailed as a breakthrough.
They might be from the Washington swamp but that’s now a good thing, especially as Biden will have to get his nominees through a difficult Senate. Nor does safe mean boring -- there are plenty of firsts among the diverse group.
