The US president-elect appoints a team 'ready to lead the world, not retreat from it'.

Joe Biden introduces his nominees and appointees to key posts in his team (Image: AP/Carolyn Kaster)

When US President-elect Joe Biden formally unveiled his national security team this morning, sighs of relief could be heard around the world.

A stage featuring half a dozen experienced competent officials should hardly be seen as anything unusual but after the past four years it is being hailed as a breakthrough.

They might be from the Washington swamp but that’s now a good thing, especially as Biden will have to get his nominees through a difficult Senate. Nor does safe mean boring -- there are plenty of firsts among the diverse group.