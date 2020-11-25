Unlike Australia, 25 countries offer their citizens no-fault compensation payments for vaccine injuries, with no need to go to court.

A COVID-19 vaccine is finally in sight and governments are working out the logistics of vaccinating entire populations.

But no vaccine is 100% safe. Concerns have been raised around how fast the vaccines -- which are soon to be distributed worldwide -- have been developed.

Other countries have compensation schemes to pay out people injured by a vaccine -- from minor side effects to serious risks --but what happens in Australia if someone gets sick after being vaccinated?