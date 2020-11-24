Seeking Ita's lefties Crikey notes with interest ABC chair Ita Buttrose's speech to the Ramsay Centre delivered two weeks ago and reported in The Australian today, in which she speaks about attacks on the ABC from its detractors:
Elsewhere left-wing critics accuse us of being patsies for conservative causes and the same commercial interests that seek to tear us down. The old adage still holds that if you are offending everyone, you must be doing something right.
"Left-wing critics"?
