Seven topped a less-than-stellar night as the summer malaise begins to set in.

SAS Australia cast (Image: Supplied)

The dying days of 2020 ratings and you’d have to be very desperate to claim a win on a night in the final week. Cue Seven Network. Thanks to the big lead for its 6pm news hour and SAS Australia Seven topped the night. SAS was the most-watched non-news program with 1.03 million viewers.

Nine said it led the week (after two nights!) and the reason for that lead was the final of The Block on Sunday night. Thin justification. Have You Been Paying Attention? ended a difficult year (handled in the end with ease) last night with 882,000 national viewers and a stand-out winner for Ten which has struggled all year.

In the narrow world that is Foxtel (AKA pay TV in this country -- a joke) The Undoing with Our Nicole (Kidman) topped the night on Fox Showcase with 78,000, relegating the Sky News after dark barkers. Seven won total people from Nine, Ten and the ABC. But in the main channels it was Seven, Nine, the ABC and Ten.