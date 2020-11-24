Qantas passengers travelling internationally will have to prove they have had a COVID-19 jab to fly on the airline, CEO Alan Joyce has confirmed.
Qantas is one of the first major corporations to introduce the mandate.
Despite some alarm over the announcement, vaccine requirements are absolutely legal in Australia and the norm in many industries. But how likely is it that other organisations will follow suit?
