After reading Inq's story about Jay White, a provider has offered to build a safe ramp for his home at no cost.

Jay White in front of his home west of Sydney (Image: Supplied)

After having thousands of dollars in his National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding skimmed while waiting for property modifications, Jay White will soon have a wheelchair ramp to more easily access his own home.

Disability service provider Engage Abilities has offered to build a ramp at White’s property in Bargo, NSW at no cost to him after reading Inq’s investigation on Thursday.

In the investigation, Inq examined how some providers have drained the accounts of people with disabilities and featured White’s story.