After having thousands of dollars in his National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding skimmed while waiting for property modifications, Jay White will soon have a wheelchair ramp to more easily access his own home.
Disability service provider Engage Abilities has offered to build a ramp at White’s property in Bargo, NSW at no cost to him after reading Inq’s investigation on Thursday.
In the investigation, Inq examined how some providers have drained the accounts of people with disabilities and featured White’s story.
