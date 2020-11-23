Daniel Andrews has a mandate to spend big in tomorrow's state budget. But he must allocate some of that money to Victoria's underfunded public service.

Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas and Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/Erik Anderson)

Tomorrow, the Victorian government will deliver its most important budget since WWII. After one of the toughest years in the state’s history, with support for Labor remaining strong and with fewer limitations on running up deficits, Premier Daniel Andrews and Treasurer Tim Pallas have an unprecedented mandate to spend big.

The question is... on what?

A few teasers have been drip-fed to the media, including much-needed funding for social housing, clean energy and more. But these worthy investments, much like Andrews’ broader approach, leave one gaping hole.