Andrew Forrest may have good intentions in Afghanistan, but recent history requires us to be far more sceptical about his rhetoric and stated goals.

Mining magnate Andrew 'Twiggy' Forrest (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Australia’s second richest person, Andrew "Twiggy" Forrest, was in Afghanistan in September to investigate the viability of resource projects in the war-torn country. According to The Australian Financial Review, “Forrest has been travelling to some of the world's most dangerous nations in search of new resource projects and pursuing philanthropic interests".

Forrest’s company, Fortescue Metals Group, issued a press release around the visit to Kabul that stressed the development of hydropower and geothermal projects for green industries as well as campaigns on the eradication of slavery and support of local employment.

On the face of it, this

news could be greeted with support by Afghans and foreigners as the noble

efforts of an Australian billionaire and philanthropist to help one of the

poorest nations on the planet. Australian media coverage, which barely

mentioned the Forrest trip, was wholly positive and offered little more than public

relations dressed up as news

stories.