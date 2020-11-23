Despite breaking records for the cash won by The Block's contestants this year, the finale didn't break any ratings records for Nine.

The Block 2020 winners Jimmy and Tam (Image: Supplied)

Nine boasted in a release on Sunday night that the $3,332,002 shared for the sale of all five houses was "the highest sum of money ever won on a single episode of television anywhere in the world”.

Pity that enthusiasm didn’t extend to viewers of The Block -- the average audience for last night’s winner’s announcement (the peak) final slipped by 239,000 people to 2.33 million people from 2.57 million a year ago. The metro audience fell to 1.79 million from 1.92 million and the regional audience of 535,000 was well down on 2019’s 643,000.

For the lead up to the winner’s announcement, The Block averaged 1,90 million last night -- down around 8% from the 2.07 million from 2019. The metro audience of 1.43 million was lower than 2019’s 1.54 million and the regional audience fell to 473,000 this year from 525,000 a year ago.