Mark McGowan is getting bigger than the party, Clive Palmer goes on the attack once again, and just who else is in lockdown with Scott Morrison?

(Image: Scott Morrison/Facebook)

Morrison under lockdown Some weeks the fourth estate really makes you proud. Upon returning from his recent visit to Japan, Prime Minister Scott Morrison was whisked away to a mandatory two-week lockdown. What unbelievable good fortune that he had his official photographer Adam Taylor with him.

This gave The Daily Telegraph some exclusive content and gave us all such priceless images as Morrison on a bike, Morrison waiting to receive a cotton swab up his nose, and Morrison wearing a suit and shorts -- the classic Zoom meeting smart casual.

It appears that Morrison's decision to take a photographer into lockdown has paid off, as senior high-profile journalists have credulously retweeted them (Prime ministers! They really are just like us!).