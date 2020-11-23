Who is Joe Aston... and why is he in court?

Joe Aston is in court. Many might say it’s about bloody time, but of course this isn’t the first instance The Australian Financial Review’s pugilistic Rear Window columnist has landed in legal trouble. And it most probably won't be the last. We'll get to that in a minute.

Aston is being sued by venture capitalist Elaine Stead over a typically snarky column, where she alleges, among other things, she was made to look “cretinously stupid”.

A fascinating subplot to next week’s impending Federal Court showdown was teased out in The Australian’s Media Diary this morning.