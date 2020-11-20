For the second week in a row Sky News' after dark barkers were eclipsed by the ratings powerhouse of... Outback Opal Hunters?

Peta Credlin (Image: Sky News)

For the second Thursday in a row the top show on Foxtel was Outback Opal Hunters on the Discovery Channel with 73,000 viewers (71,000 the previous Thursday), eclipsing again the Sky News after dark Barkers Paul Murray (70,000), Alan Jones (63,000), and Andrew Bolt (56,000).

Viewers demoted Credlin (51,000) because they watched Love It Or Leave It Australia, 56,000 (equal fourth), and Selling Houses Australia, 52,000 (sixth).

Over on free to air TV, Nine and Seven tied for the lead in total people on a very weak night. Seven led the main channels because of the big lead for its 6pm news. The ABC was third behind Nine but in front (again) of Ten.

