Adelaide's health authorities are pushing stories of a 'particularly sneaky' strain of COVID-19. The only problem: there's no evidence.

South Australian Premier Steven Marshall (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

South Australian premier Steven Marshall said yesterday the strain of COVID-19 in Adelaide was “particularly sneaky”.

“[It’s a] highly contagious strain … and if we don’t get on top of that very, very quickly it will get away from us and that will be disastrous,” he said.

Earlier this week, SA chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier said the virus had a "very, very short incubation period", infecting people in 24 hours or less.