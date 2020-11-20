We must hold those accused of committing war crimes to account. But we also need to examine how we treat our returning servicemen and women, many of whom suffer from PTSD.

(Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Every journalist encounters stories that break their heart. For me, it comes from interviewing soldiers. Big strapping men and clever, clever women who have devoted their lives to making the lives of others better.

Men and women who have farewelled their own partners and children to board planes to Afghanistan and East Timor and Iraq. Men and women who have missed Christmas with their children, and the funeral of their parents, because of their commitment to duty, and to keeping Australia safe.

A few years ago I wrote a report on how Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) was killing our service men and women, and how we didn’t want to know about it.