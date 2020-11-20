A toxic culture is an easy target, but cultu does not exist as something separate; culture is what the soldiers and officers of the special forces did every day.

(Image: AAP/Private Media)

You’ve watched the films, read the books, and have an SAS poster on your wall. You finish school and join the army, desperate to become one of the best of the best. After years of exemplary service in the regular army, with hours spent doing extra training, you attempt to join the SAS.

The 21-day selection course is as demanding as you can possibly imagine -- physically, emotionally and mentally shattering. Perhaps 20% get through. You're one of the lucky ones.

You spend another 18 months training and then you get the call -- deployment to Afghanistan. Finally, you can prove yourself.