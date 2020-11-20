The weight of Trump’s now sizeable electoral defeat and its inverse presentation by the Republican Party has gone beyond political dissonance and into the realms of the purest cynicism.
The Republican Party, remade in Trump’s image after just four short years of histrionics and authoritarian appointments, seems incapable of articulating another vision. Bought up by the chief vulgarian of American life, leading Republicans have become utterly craven and turned venality into a system.
Despite Trump’s defeat, Trumpism -- a poisonous admixture of racism, violent resentments and convulsions, and autocratism -- is going to remain a dangerous political current inside the Republican Party, shocking the American body politic, unless Biden and the Democrats deliver a knockout blow in 2024.
