Our very first Clown of the Week is none other than Rupert Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch (Image: AP/Josh Reynolds)

Crikey always goes out of its way to recognise people who have gone above and beyond in making the world just a little worse -- and why should we limit our awards in this area to the end of the year?

With that in mind, welcome to our new weekly item: Clown of the Week.

It probably feels a little unimaginative to pick Rupert Murdoch for our first candidate. "Murdoch poisons the public debate!" and in other news there's a worldwide epidemic of oxygen-addiction.