Australia represents itself as the innocent abroad. But is that just to shield us from the fact that we may be worse than most, as our overseas wars tend to be a projection of unfinished violence at home?

(Image: AAP/Australian Department of Defence)

Like all such documents, the Brereton report on alleged war crimes by SAS forces in Afghanistan changes nothing and changes everything.

We have known ever more of these events year on year for some time now. The events themselves are not surprising to anyone with a clear-eyed view of the military, any military. But none of that is the same as having it spelt out in an official document with the force of the state, or part of the state, behind it.

The document, with its stories of execution of Afghan civilians -- the sadistic torture, the killing of teenage boys, the slitting of throats, the walking of young men to their deaths -- is hideous, sickening, shaming to be Australian.