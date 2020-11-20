Officers in command of special forces in Afghanistan either turned a blind eye to bad behaviour or genuinely didn't know about it. Either way, it's unacceptable.

Defence chief General Angus Campbell (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

“I know nothing” was the famous catchphrase of Sergeant Schultz in Hogan’s Heroes, used to cover up what he knew, or certainly should have known.

After the release of the Brereton report, you’d be forgiven for thinking it's the favourite phrase of the officers in command of the special forces in Afghanistan.

It's unfathomable that the officers in charge had no knowledge of any wrongdoing -- and if they really didn't, that's just as bad. There was a clear pattern of problematic behaviour that should have raised red flags and needed to be investigated.