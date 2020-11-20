“I know nothing” was the famous catchphrase of Sergeant Schultz in Hogan’s Heroes, used to cover up what he knew, or certainly should have known.
After the release of the Brereton report, you’d be forgiven for thinking it's the favourite phrase of the officers in command of the special forces in Afghanistan.
It's unfathomable that the officers in charge had no knowledge of any wrongdoing -- and if they really didn't, that's just as bad. There was a clear pattern of problematic behaviour that should have raised red flags and needed to be investigated.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.