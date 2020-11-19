News Corp not entirely opposed to lockdowns, you can always rely on Cory, and the AFP show us their priorities. Catch up with the latest tips and murmurs.

Adelaide under lockdown (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

That was then, this is now That something is entirely predictable and transparent doesn't always stop it from taking the breath away. Case in point: the front page of The Australian today, featuring the headline "Lockdown or months' more pain". This concerns the six day lockdown imposed by the South Australian government, under some of the strictest conditions the world has seen in the past year.

For comparison, here are the first couple of Oz front pages from back when when Victoria announced its lockdown. See if you can spot the difference.

We also can't help but wonder if we'll see the same response to any setbacks the people of South Australia experience in quelling this latest outbreak.