Last week's bombshell Four Corners report missed the real story. Guy Rundle on the rotten core of Australian politics and culture.

Former Australia Post CEO Christine Holgate and Minister for Population, Cities and Urban Infrastructure Alan Tudge (Images: AAP)

The great organisational theorist Northcote Parkinson once noted that time spent on the debate of an issue is in inverse proportion to its consequence.

Authorising a nuclear power plant takes five minutes, because no one really knows what it should cost. The budget for tea and coffee: everyone's got an opinion on that, and it goes for hours.

There's something of that in the character of politics, as it oscillates between economics and culture at present. The two great scandals of the moment should be, firstly, the manner in which the Morrison government's administration of JobKeeper through companies -- rather than directly to workers -- has shuttled hundreds of millions to corporate bottom lines and company profits.